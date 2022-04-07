Inverse Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.87 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and $5.61 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $297.41 or 0.00680821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.00263894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004822 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024224 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

