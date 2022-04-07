Zeepin Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $345,615.78 and approximately $36,098.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

