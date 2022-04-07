Devery Achieves Market Cap of $85,483.47 (EVE)

Devery (EVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Devery has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $85,483.47 and $5,675.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00035699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00104626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars.

