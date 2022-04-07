Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

RYF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.55. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,639. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

