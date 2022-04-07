Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 474 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,349,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,411,000 after buying an additional 537,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$36.26 during trading hours on Thursday. 367,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593,766. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

