Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,162 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,227. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

MFGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.