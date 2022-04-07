Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 317.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,233,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,303 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 354,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $91.00. 26,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,108. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

