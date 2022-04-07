Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 387,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,903. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.