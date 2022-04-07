Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fresnillo (FRES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresnillo (LON: FRES):

4/5/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Fresnillo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 860 ($11.28) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Fresnillo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.54) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded up GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 760.58 ($9.97). The company had a trading volume of 638,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 702.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 807.53. Fresnillo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

