Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fresnillo (FRES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresnillo (LON: FRES):
- 4/5/2022 – Fresnillo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Fresnillo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Fresnillo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 860 ($11.28) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Fresnillo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.54) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Fresnillo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on the stock.
Shares of Fresnillo stock traded up GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 760.58 ($9.97). The company had a trading volume of 638,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 702.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 807.53. Fresnillo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.76%.
