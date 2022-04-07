Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,600 ($60.33) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/4/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.08) to GBX 3,800 ($49.84). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,130 ($54.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,650 ($47.87). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/9/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,700 ($61.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,400 ($44.59).

2/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,750 ($49.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.90) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($60.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/8/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,505 ($45.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,782. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55). The company has a market capitalization of £89.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,607.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,805.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,403.28). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

