Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.60. 75,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

