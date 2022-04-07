Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 5,800 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,917,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

