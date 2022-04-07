Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $458.29. 42,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,707. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

