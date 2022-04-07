Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after buying an additional 1,066,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.61. 166,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.