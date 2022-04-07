Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 163,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,544. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.