Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 9,087 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 227,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 180,008 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

