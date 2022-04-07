$345.18 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) will report $345.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.28 million to $356.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

NYSE BOOT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.74. 5,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.92. Boot Barn has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $134.50.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

