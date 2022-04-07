Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $18.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. 25,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,545. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.61. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

