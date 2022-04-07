$5.96 Million in Sales Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30 million. Akerna reported sales of $4.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $26.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $28.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.06 million, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akerna.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KERN. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akerna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

KERN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,895. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.48. Akerna has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akerna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akerna (KERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.