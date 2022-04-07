Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,566,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after buying an additional 164,950 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 348,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,924,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,265,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.51. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,974. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.