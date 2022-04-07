Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,443,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,687.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Comerica stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.