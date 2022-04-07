Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BKD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 30,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,809. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.55. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
