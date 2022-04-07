NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $78.86. 29,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,610. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

