UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,780 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of UGI worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.09. 42,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,954. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

