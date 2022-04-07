Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,089 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Welbilt by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 273.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.61. 93,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

