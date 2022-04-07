Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $8.80 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.