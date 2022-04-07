Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77,595 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.27. 11,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,735. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.