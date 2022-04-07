Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $1,204,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $6,528,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,536,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $187.00. 1,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.96.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

