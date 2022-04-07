Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on X. TD Securities reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$146.75.
TSE X traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,180. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$129.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.45.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
