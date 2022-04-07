Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on X. TD Securities reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$146.75.

TSE X traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,180. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$129.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.45.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

