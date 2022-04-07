Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE:IFP traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$30.61. The company had a trading volume of 365,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$23.30 and a 1 year high of C$44.56.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

