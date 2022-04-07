Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

TSE CFP traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.75. 265,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2.11. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$22.16 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.56.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.2112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

