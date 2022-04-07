Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.50. 84,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,420. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

