Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

MASI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.66. 6,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

