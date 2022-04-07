Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.23% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after acquiring an additional 961,471 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after acquiring an additional 479,533 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $13,675,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,349,000 after acquiring an additional 188,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.89. 6,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

