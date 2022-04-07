Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 54,243 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 161.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI remained flat at $$108.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 21,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,984. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.12. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

