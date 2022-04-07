Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $957,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 399,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.40. 7,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,704. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

