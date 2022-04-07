Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 234 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $134.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,550. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.83 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.