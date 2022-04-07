Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.56. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.