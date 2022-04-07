Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded up $46.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,119.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,945.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,898.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $5,869,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

