Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

