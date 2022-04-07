Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 178,422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.33. 118,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,427,371. The company has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

