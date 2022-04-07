Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071,402. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

