Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 197.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

NYSE MCK traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.90. 25,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.86. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $313.24. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

