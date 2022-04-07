Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lucira Health were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lucira Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHDX shares. Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ LHDX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,603. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.52. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

