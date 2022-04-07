Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 264 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

AVB stock traded down $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $247.95. 59,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,124. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.60.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.