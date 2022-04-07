Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.
IJR traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,191. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
