iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Increased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

