Xponance Inc. Buys 2,342 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after buying an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,164,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

