Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target at $160.23

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,806. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20. Seagen has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

