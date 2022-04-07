Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $210.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.74. 64,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,789. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after acquiring an additional 403,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 136.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 791 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.